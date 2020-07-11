The Sports Authority of India (SAI), on Saturday, formed an inquiry committee after three boxers allegedly violated the COVID-19 quarantine norms at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala. The committee was formed for investigation as marquee boxers Vikas Krishan, Neeraj Goyat and Satish Kumar mingled with fellow athletes during their respective isolation period. Here is more.

The four-member probe panel is headed by SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj and also comprises Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan, former hockey coach AK Bansal and SAI Deputy Director (Personnel) Dandapani.

The inquiry committee will look into circumstances that led to the incident and submit its report at the earliest. "The committee will conduct a thorough investigation as to what led to such violation and lay down strict guidelines to ensure such an incident is not repeated in a SAI campus again. The role of NIS Executive Director will also be probed," a source said.

In a separate statement, SAI mentioned suitable action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the entire episode. Reportedly, the three boxers left the NIS Patiala campus on Saturday morning. "A committee constituted under the chairmanship of Secretary, SAI will probe the matter and suitable action will be taken if any personnel(s)/athlete(s) are found culpable of any wrongdoing," it read.

Vikas (69kg) and Satish (91kg) have already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Meanwhile, the boxing camp is due to begin for the Olympic-bound boxers. Seven other boxers, who have qualified for the Tokyo Games, are currently in quarantine and await their COVID-19 test results. Notably, SAI acknowledged that the alleged violators were allowed into the campus after their test reports came out negative.

