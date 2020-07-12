Sheffield United moved to sixth in the Premier League 2019-20 table after overcoming third-placed Chelsea 3-0 in gameweek 35. David McGoldrick scored a brace and Oli McBurnie got one to help the Blades accumulate all three points. Earlier, Norwich City were relegated after losing against West Ham United. Meanwhile, champions Liverpool were held by Burnley at Anfield. Here are the records broken.

#SHUCHE How did the match pan out?

Sheffield United were smart from the start and put pressure on Chelsea's backline. McBurnie's deflected volley drew a fine save from the wrong-footed Kepa on the Chelsea goal line, however, he clawed it into the path of McGoldrick, who scored from close range. Moments later, McBurnie made it 2-0 with a superb header. McGoldrick added the third in the second half.

Stats McGoldrick breaks Premier League duck, Blades unbeaten in four games

As per Opta, McGoldrick amassed his very first Premier League goal. It took him 42 shots and 1,615 minutes to do so. The Blades secured their fourth consecutive Premier League win at home. They are also unbeaten in four league games (W3 D1). Chelsea's loss means that they have kept just one away league clean sheet this term.

#LIVBUR Liverpool's winning run at Anfield comes to an end

Mohamed Salah failed to score despite accounting for six shots, out of which four were on target. The 1-1 draw ended Liverpool's top-flight record run of 24 consecutive victories at Anfield. However, the Reds are 58 EPL games unbeaten at home. Burnley have lost just one of their past 13 league games and are unbeaten in five. Liverpool had 23 shots in the match.

Information Chelsea lose for the 11th time this season

Chelsea suffered their 11th defeat of the Premier League campaign. The Blues have now conceded 49 goals this season. This is the most by a team in the top 10. The Blades raced to 54 points and moved above Wolves (52) for the time being.

#NORWHU Four-star Antonio sees West Ham relegate Norwich

Michail Antonio scored all four goals for the Hammers in their win against Norwich. He became the first West Ham player to score four goals in a Premier League game. Norwich have now been relegated a record five times in the Premier League. West Ham ended their away woes by registering a maiden win after eight games. Norwich suffered their 24th defeat this season.

Information Watford boost survival hopes after beating Newcastle