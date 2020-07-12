Former Indian opener Chetan Chauhan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Reportedly, Chauhan's family members will also be tested for COVID-19 soon. They have been put into quarantine at the moment. Meanwhile, Chauhan has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow. Former player Aakash Chopra broke the news on Twitter yesterday. Here is more.

"Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji," wrote Chopra on his official Twitter handle.

Chauhan, a former Lok Sabha member, is one of the few former international cricketers to have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was diagnosed with the deadly virus. Several cricketers from the nation also tested positive, however, most of them recovered before leaving for England tour. Last month, Bangladesh cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza too contracted the virus.

Chauhan is known as one of the most greatest openers to have served Team India. In an international career spanning nearly 11 years, he scored 2,084 runs from 40 Test matches at 31.57. He also smashed 16 fifties during the period. The 72-year-old has also represented Delhi and Mumbai in First-class cricket, having amassed 11,143 runs at 40.22.

Chetan Chauhan is often remembered for his gutsy stands with Little Master Sunil Gavaskar while opening the innings in several Tests during 1970s and 80s. Chauhan, who carried the ability to get behind the line of the ball, complemented Gavaskar with his defiant knocks. The duo has together racked up over 3,000 runs as an opening pair for India.

