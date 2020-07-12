Lionel Messi was instrumental in helping Barcelona to a 1-0 win against Real Valladolid in gameweek 36 of La Liga 2019-20 season. He assisted Arturo Vidal as Barca moved within a point of leaders Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties in 2-2 draw against Atalanta in gameweek 32 of the Serie A. Here are further details.

20th assist Messi equals Xavi with this record

Messi went on to amass his 20th assist this campaign in La Liga. With this tally, he equaled the record set by Xavi in the 2008-09 season. Messi can create the record now as there are two league matches left. The Argentine recorded his 184th career assist in La Liga. Since 2006-07, Messi has provided 10-plus assists every season apart from 2016/17 (9).

Messi Messi joins Henry in an elite club

As per Opta, Messi is the second player to score 20-plus goals (22) and provide 20 assists in a single season in the top five European Leagues in the 21st century after Thierry Henry (24 goals and 20 assists) in 2002-03 for Arsenal. Messi has 24 assists across competitions this season.This is five short of his all-time record (29) in the 2014-15 season.

Ronaldo Serie A: Ronaldo races to 28 goals

Ronaldo showed his precision as Juventus picked up a point against Atalanta in the Serie A. Ronaldo's goals came in the 55th and 90th minute for the Serie A leaders. Ronaldo took his league tally to 28 goals in 28 matches this season. He needs two more goals to surpass Ciro Immobile (29) and become the highest scorer this season in the Serie A.

Consistency Ronaldo scores for the seventh game in succession