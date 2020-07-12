On this day in 2017, Indian women's captain Mithali Raj became the highest-run scorer in One-Day Internationals. She achieved the historic feat during the 2017 World Cup semi-final against Australia. The high-voltage match is also remembered for Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 171. Team India eventually won the rain-curtailed fixture by 36 runs. Here is how the match panned out at Derby.

India Harmanpreet's emphatic knock guides India to 281

Batting first, India were off to a shaky start with both openers Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut departing early on. Mithali scored a defiant 36, but could not capitalize upon the start. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur broke the shackles and unleashed her attacking display. Her 115-ball 171 propelled India to 281/4 as the match was reduced to 42 overs, owing to rain.

Australia Australia were bowled out for 245

The Indian bowlers were right on the money, having reduced Australia to 21/3 in the eighth over. Although Ellyse Perry (38), Elyse Villani (75) and Alex Blackwell (90) contributed with significant knocks, the rest couldn't complement them. Australia's lower middle order managed to muster mere 20 runs towards the end. For India, Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets as Australia were bundled out for 245.

Record Mithali reached the landmark in the 29th over

Mithali reached the historic milestone after pushing a delivery from Ellyse Perry towards covers for a single. She became the first women's cricketer to have touched the 6,000-run mark in ODI cricket. During the course, she also surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards's record of 5,992 runs. Mithali broke the barrier with a huge six off leg-spinner Kirsten Beams.

Twitter Post When Mithali Raj scripted history

Career Mithali Raj's ground-breaking numbers in ODIs