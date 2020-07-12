Tottenham and Arsenal face each other in a crunch North London derby tonight in gameweek 35 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Spurs are 10th at the moment, whereas, Arsenal are eighth. Notably, the two sides are separated by just one point. With both these club aiming to seal an European berth, things could get intense. Here's the match preview.

Team news Tottenham vs Arsenal: Team news and selection

Tottenham's Dele Alli is ruled out with the hamstring issue which has caused him to miss the last two matches. Eric Dier will serve the second match of his four-game suspension. Meanwhile, Arsenal have failed in their appeal against Eddie Nketiah's red card against Leicester. Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are all ruled out with respective injuries.

Preview A crunch battle awaits us

Both teams have flaws and will need to resurrect their approach in a high-octane battle. Arsenal have improved of late under manager Mikel Arteta, however, they need to get the job done. For Tottenham, Jose Mourinho knows he needs a win at any cost. Spurs haven't been consistent and Mourinho with all his experience could be the right man to steer his side.

Stat attack Here are the crucial stats ahead of the match

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Arsenal. Spurs are also aiming to win three league games in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal in his career (W5, D4). Arsenal are in line to win three successive away games.

