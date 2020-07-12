Raheem Sterling has been a revelation for Manchester City over the years. The versatile England international has grown from strength to strength to help the club win several trophies. Sterling was at his absolute best in City's 5-0 win against Brighton in gameweek 35 of the Premier League. The winger scored a hat-trick and scripted several records. We analyze his impact.

Best season Sterling registers best scoring season in his career

Sterling now has 27 goals for City in all competitions this season. This is his best scoring season in his career. He also registered his 17th goal of the Premier League campaign. He equaled last season's tally (also 17). Sterling needs two more goals to script his best Premier League scoring season. He had scored 18 in the 2017-18 season.

Information Sterling scores third hat-trick of the season

Sterling scored three as City beat Brighton 5-0 on Saturday. The winger amassed his third hat-trick of the season in all competitions. He also notched his fourth career league hat-trick since 2015. With this feat, he equaled the likes of Fernando Torres and Carlos Tevez.

EPL Sterling's numbers in the Premier League

In 256 Premier League games, the former Liverpool player has amassed 83 goals and 44 assists. The two-time Premier League champion has created 60 big chances, besides hitting the woodwork 20 times. Out of his 83 goals, 54 have come with the right foot, 23 with the left foot and six headers. Out of 533 shots, 215 have been on target.

Success Sterling has been a revelation