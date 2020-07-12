Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has suffered an injury to the quadriceps in his right leg in the game against Real Valladolid. The Spanish club is set to miss out on Griezmann's services in the remaining two La Liga games this season. Barca are second and trail Real Madrid by a point. However, Real have a game in hand. Here's more.

Debut season Griezmann has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Barca

Griezmann had started the game against Valladolid, however, he had to be withdrawn at half-time. The Frenchman underwent tests on Sunday, which confirmed his injury. Griezmann has amassed 15 goals in 46 games across competitions for Barcelona in his debut season. Griezmann moved to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £108m last summer.

Injury 'Griezmann has a muscle injury'

Barca stated that Griezmann will not be available for selection after suffering an injury. "Tests this morning have shown that first-team player Antoine Griezmann has a muscle injury in the quadriceps of his right leg," a statement on the club's website confirmed. "He is therefore not available for selection at the present time and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability."

Matches Griezmann likely to miss games against Osasuna and Alaves

Barca's final two La Liga matches of the season see the defending champions host Osasuna on Thursday. They also have a trip to Alaves next Sunday. Barca have won four of the last five La Liga titles, however, they will finish second if Real Madrid win at least two of their final three matches.

#ValladolidBarca How did the match pan out?