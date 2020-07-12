Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-1 in gameweek 35 of the Premier League 2019-20 season on Sunday. Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld helped Spurs to down Arsenal at home, who had opener the scoring through Alexandre Lacazette. Earlier, Aston Villa enjoyed a rare win, whereas, Everton were thrashed 4-0 by Wolves. Here are the records broken.

#TOTARS How did the match pan out?

Alexandre Lacazette unleashed a fantastic volley from outside the area with a powerful shot past Hugo Lloris. Moments later, Spurs equalized with Son striking into the far corner after Sead Kolasinac made a poor pass to David Luiz. Toby Alderweireld found the winner in the 81st minute after glancing a header into the far corner.

Records Son Heung-Min opens his account against Arsenal, Lacazette scripts record

As per Opta, Son Heung-Min registered his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in his 10th appearance in the North London derby. Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette became the first player to score home and away against Spurs in a single league season since Per Mertesacker in 2012-13. Tottenham are now unbeaten in six home league games against Arsenal.

Information Tottenham move above Arsenal in the league table

Tottenham registered their 14th win of the campaign and have 52 points. They moved to eighth in the table. Arsenal's four-match unbeaten run came to an end. They dropped to ninth in the table.

#WOLEVE Raul Jimenez scores 16th goal of the campaign

This was the third time that Wolves won by a margin of three goals under manager Nuno Espirito Santo in the Premier League. Everton have managed to keep only one clean sheet in their past 17 away games in the league. Raul Jimenez scored his 16th goal of the season via a penalty. Notably, he has a 100% record in terms of converting penalties.

Villa Aston Villa register first win in 11 league games