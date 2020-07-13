-
West Indies registered a four-wicket victory over England in the first Test at the Ageas Oval.
The match went down to the wire on Day 5 as the visitors chased down a target of 200 runs.
Notably, West Indies registered their third Test victory on the England soil in this century.
Here are the key takeaways from the first Test.
-
-
Day 5
How did Day 5 pan out?
-
England resumed the final day on 284/8 with tail-enders Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the middle.
The duo took England past 300 before Shannon Gabriel dismissed them in quick succession.
Chasing 200, West Indies were off to a shaky start as the top three batsmen departed in single figures.
However, Jermaine Blackwood's 95-run knock guided the visitors to victory in the final session.
-
Jermaine Blackwood
Blackwood stood out among West Indian batsmen
-
Middle order batsman Jermaine Blackwood took charge when West Indies were reduced to 27/3 in a crucial run-chase.
He added 73 runs with Roston Chase to pull them back into the contest.
Eventually, he settled down and compiled a defiant 95 off 154 deliveries.
Although he missed out on his second Test ton, his knock proved to be the differential for West Indies.
-
Shannon Gabriel
Gabriel finished with a five-for in the second innings
-
West Indian pace spearhead Shannon Gabriel appears to be unstoppable at the moment.
He produced a couple of quick breakthroughs early on Day 5, which restricted England to 313.
Gabriel returned with bowling figures of 75/5 in the second innings, having taken his sixth five-wicket haul.
He also snapped up four wickets in the first innings, taking his overall tally to nine.
-
John Campbell
Campbell was retired hurt on Day 5
-
West Indies opener John Campbell was hit by a fierce yorker by Jofra Archer in the second over.
He limped off the field before top-order batsman Shai Hope replaced him.
However, he returned later in the day after Jermaine Blackwood was dismissed by Ben Stokes.
The left-handed batsman ended up hitting the winning runs for West Indies in an emphatic fashion.
-
England
England missed quite a few chances to get on top
-
The England fielders looked sloppy on the field as the day progressed.
In the second session, they missed as many as three catches and a crucial run-out opportunity.
West Indies would have been in deep trouble, had the England fielders pounced on the chances.
Nevertheless, England will aim to level the series 1-1 in the impending Test at the Old Trafford.