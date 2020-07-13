West Indies registered a four-wicket victory over England in the first Test at the Ageas Oval. The match went down to the wire on Day 5 as the visitors chased down a target of 200 runs. Notably, West Indies registered their third Test victory on the England soil in this century. Here are the key takeaways from the first Test.

Day 5 How did Day 5 pan out?

England resumed the final day on 284/8 with tail-enders Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the middle. The duo took England past 300 before Shannon Gabriel dismissed them in quick succession. Chasing 200, West Indies were off to a shaky start as the top three batsmen departed in single figures. However, Jermaine Blackwood's 95-run knock guided the visitors to victory in the final session.

Jermaine Blackwood Blackwood stood out among West Indian batsmen

Middle order batsman Jermaine Blackwood took charge when West Indies were reduced to 27/3 in a crucial run-chase. He added 73 runs with Roston Chase to pull them back into the contest. Eventually, he settled down and compiled a defiant 95 off 154 deliveries. Although he missed out on his second Test ton, his knock proved to be the differential for West Indies.

Shannon Gabriel Gabriel finished with a five-for in the second innings

West Indian pace spearhead Shannon Gabriel appears to be unstoppable at the moment. He produced a couple of quick breakthroughs early on Day 5, which restricted England to 313. Gabriel returned with bowling figures of 75/5 in the second innings, having taken his sixth five-wicket haul. He also snapped up four wickets in the first innings, taking his overall tally to nine.

John Campbell Campbell was retired hurt on Day 5

West Indies opener John Campbell was hit by a fierce yorker by Jofra Archer in the second over. He limped off the field before top-order batsman Shai Hope replaced him. However, he returned later in the day after Jermaine Blackwood was dismissed by Ben Stokes. The left-handed batsman ended up hitting the winning runs for West Indies in an emphatic fashion.

England England missed quite a few chances to get on top