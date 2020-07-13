Legend Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at former England captain Nasser Hussain for his recent comments on Team India. In a column for Mid-Day, he said Hussain's describing India as a "weak team" is nonsensical. Gavaskar added Hussain doesn't know anything of India that won overseas in the 1970s and 80s. Earlier, Hussain stated India became a tough side only after Sourav Ganguly took over.

Quote Here is what Gavaskar wrote

"Nasser went on to say India would be wishing the opposition good morning and smiling at them etc. See this perception: if you are nice, then you are weak. Unless you are in the face of the opposition, you are not tough," wrote Gavaskar.

Nasser Hussain 'Ganguly made India a tough side' Hussain on Team India

Speaking on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Nasser Hussain recently asserted that his Indian counterparts seemed "nice" before the 2000s. He added the side improved after the appointment of Sourav Ganguly as the skipper. "I have always said, and this is a generalization, but I have always said about Ganguly, that he made India a tougher side," Hussain had stated.

Sourav Ganguly Hussain highlighted Sourav Ganguly's leadership

Hussain believes India were not a sturdy side in the pre-Ganguly era. "Before Ganguly, they were a very talented side, but you felt they were also a nice side - very down to earth, would meet you with morning greetings, morning Nasser, it was a very pleasant experience," he added. "Playing against a Ganguly side, you knew you were in a battle."

Sunil Gavaskar 'What does he know of India's toughness?' Gavaskar slams Hussain

Hussain's comments didn't go down well with Gavaskar, who said Team India's previous batches were equally resilient. "What does he know of the toughness of the teams, which won overseas and at home? Yes, Ganguly was a top captain, taking over the reins at a most delicate time in Indian cricket, but to say earlier teams were not tough is nonsense," replied Gavaskar.

Contribution India started winning overseas in 1970s