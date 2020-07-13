Manchester City's two-year ban from the Champions League has been overturned on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This comes as a big relief to the Premier League club, which is still looking to win its first Champions League title. In February, City were handed a suspension by UEFA's Club Financial Control Body for "serious breaches" of financial fair play regulations.

Quote The official statement by Manchester City

"Whilst Manchester City and its legal advisers are yet to review the full ruling by the CAS, the club welcomes the implications of today's ruling as a validation of club's position and the body of evidence that it was able to present," the statement read.

Ban Why were Manchester City banned?

Manchester City were banned from the Champions League as they were found to be in breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The body alleged that City had overstated sponsorship revenue in their accounts and the break-even information submitted to the UEFA between 2012 and 2016. The findings also noted that City "failed to cooperate in the investigation".

Reports As per reports, City attempted to hide the finances

According to some leaked emails, Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour funded the majority of club's €75 mn annual sponsorship by Etihad. Another leaked document suggested that Etihad had only funded €8.9 mn of that sponsorship in 2015-16, while the rest of finances were supplied by Abu Dhabi United Group (Mansour's own company). It was alleged that City deceived UEFA about meeting certain FFP rules.

Information Decoding the Financial Fair Play (FPP) rules

UEFA uphold the FFP rules in order to discourage clubs from exploiting their financial superiority. The guidelines state that the clubs must spend in equal proportion of earnings. The rules were introduced to prevent clubs from overspending in areas like player wages and transfers.

Aftermath City are free to compete in Champions League