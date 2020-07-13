New Zealand's marquee cricketers returned to training at the country's High Performance Centre in Lincoln, following a prolonged COVID-19 break. In a statement issued on Monday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that six national camps will be conducted in the upcoming months. The squad training will be a step towards the resumption of cricket in the nation. Here is more.

"New Zealand's top male and female cricketers will return to squad trainings at the NZC High Performance Centre in Lincoln this week, in the first of six national camps scheduled for the coming winter months," a release from NZC read.

The likes of Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry and Darcy Mitchell returned to training on Monday. Notably, skipper Kane Williamson will be a part of the squad that will begin training next week in Mount Maunganui. Meanwhile, women's cricketers were also seen in action in Lincoln. "It's nice to be back. The banter with teammates is always fun," all-rounder Amy Satterthwaite said.

We are back! Our 1st post lockdown camp is underway in Lincoln. Players from @cricketwgtn, @CanterburyCrick and @OtagoVolts are attending the first camp with @aucklandcricket, @ndcricket and @CDCricket players getting set for a camp next week at @BayOvalOfficial #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/tyMcQKbX6V — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) July 13, 2020

The statement added that another camp for players will be held in Mount Maunganui, from next week. "The South Island and Wellington-based BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS will train at the Canterbury hub this week, while a larger second camp for players further North will commence at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from July 19," it added.

Lincoln Camp 1: July 13-16 Camp 2: August 10-13 Camp 3: Early September (dates to be decided) Mount Maunganui: Camp 1: July 19-24 Camp 2: August 16-21 Camp 3: September (6-11)

