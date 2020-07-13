Former England bowler Darren Gough believes Jos Buttler would need to start scoring runs in order to keep his spot in the Test squad. Although Gough praised the latter for his shot-selection, he said Buttler needs to deliver consistently in Test cricket. The England wicket-keeper looked rusty in the recently concluded first Test against West Indies at the Ageas Bowl. Here's what Gough said.

Quote Buttler has got two Tests to save his career: Gough

"Buttler has got two Tests to save his career, for me. He is a terrific talent, lots of kids look up to him and he has all the shots. But, in Test cricket, you can't just keep getting out," Gough told Sky Sports.

Form Buttler's batting form has plunged in Test cricket

Jos Buttler has been enduring a rough patch in Test cricket lately. He has managed to score only 449 runs in 21 innings since the 2019 World Cup. Notably, his Test average has dropped to 21.38. In The Ashes, he could muster 247 runs from ten innings at 24.70. Buttler put up a mere one fifty-plus score during the period.

Wicket-keeper Wicket-keeping role still up for grabs

England have struggled to find a mainstay wicket-keeper for the Test side. Notably, Jos Buttler was preferred over Jonny Bairstow for the series opener. While Buttler kept wickets in the South Africa series as well, Bairstow hasn't played as a wicket-keeper since The Ashes. It will be interesting to see if Bairstow gets back in the mix.

Selection England team management under scanner after ignoring Broad

Fast bowler Mark Wood's selection over Stuart Broad continued to make headlines throughout the match. Even Broad seemed unhappy with the decision as the match progressed. Several former cricketers including Nasser Hussain slammed the team management after Wood failed to deliver in the opening Test. Gough also voiced his opinion on the same, stating Broad has been a more reliable bowler.

Quote Broad, Woakes and Anderson are more reliable, feels Gough

"We got a bit carried away, seeing Wood bowl quick. We've seen Archer do it, but it's very hard to do it every game. Broad, Woakes and Anderson are the reliable three, while Archer and Wood will fire on their day," added Gough.

Test series England will look to level the three-match series