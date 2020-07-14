Gameweek 35 of the Premier League 2019-20 season saw Norwich City get relegated. There were crucial wins for the other teams languishing in the bottom-half. As far the race for a top-four finish is concerned, the trio of Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United dropped points. One expects this race to get intense until the final gameweek. Here are the key takeaways.

Norwich Sorry Norwich get relegated

Norwich were blown apart by a four-goal show by West Ham United's Michail Antonio. The defeat was a final nail on the coffin for the Canaries, who were relegated after being woeful for majority part of the season. Norwich were relegated from the Premier League for a record fifth time. They have lost 24 Premier League games this season.

Trio What about Chelsea, Leicester and Man United?

Third-placed Chelsea were thrashed by Sheffield United and Leicester too were blown apart by Bournemouth. Both sides were under the mat and blew a chance with Man United in line to overtake them. The Red Devils were on the verge of toppling the duo and going third, however, a 2-2 draw against Southampton dented their hopes. With three games to go, it's really tight.

Information Respite for teams in the bottom-half

The likes of West Ham, Bournemouth, Watford and Aston Villa registered crucial wins. All four teams are expected to be involved in a battle of survival till the last gameweek. One expects them to fight for their lives till the last drop.

Wolves Wolves and Sheffield United show teeth

Sheffield United have found their feet going and are aiming to nail down a place in Europe. The Blades deserve all the plaudits for being strong under Chris Wilder. They were alert against Chelsea and made them pay the price for shabby defending. Meanwhile, Wolves were terrific and got back to winning ways. Their grit and character were impressive factors.