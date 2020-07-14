It has been a year since England clinched their maiden World Cup title. They sealed victory by defeating New Zealand in what turned out to be the most dramatic final ever. The match was eventually decided by a Super Over. England skipper Eoin Morgan recently revealed that he watched the whole match thrice during the lockdown. Here is what he said.

Quote It became a highlight of British sporting history: Morgan

"It was actually bigger than cricket, because it became one of the highlights of one of the greatest sporting days in British history. It is something all of us will have to the day we die," said Morgan.

Final How did the final pan out?

New Zealand put up 241/8 at the end of 50 overs after electing to bat in a high-voltage final. Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett stood out for England, having scalped three wickets apiece. While chasing, the hosts were cruising on 196/4 before Lockie Ferguson dismissed the dangerous Jos Buttler (59). However, Ben Stokes' unbeaten 84 propelled England towards victory.

Dramatic end England were crowned champions through a bizarre Super Over

England required 15 runs in the final over as Stokes took the strike. He smashed a six on the third delivery, while the next ball also fetched England as many runs following a controversial overthrow. Nevertheless, the game went into the Super Over with scores getting tied. In a bizarre end, the Super Over also got tied eventually. However, England won on boundary count.

Kane Williamson Morgan highlights Kane Williamson's contribution

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was named the Player of the Tournament, finishing as the fourth highest run-getter. He amassed 578 runs from 10 matches at 82.57. However, his humility after losing an intense final stood out. Morgan lavished praise on the Kiwi skipper. "An unbelievable guy, great human, one of the best players of our generation," said Morgan.

Journey Morgan opens up on the journey of England cricket

Morgan described how England rose from the ashes following the 2015 World Cup. "The way we played in the final epitomised how we felt over those four years. We know what it's like to be beaten in tight games, what it's like to lose trophies, big matches and I think the humility both sides showed on that day was extremely encouraging," added Morgan.

T20 World Cup England aim to win the T20 World Cup