Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to see out his contract at Liverpool and head back to his native country Germany. The former Borussia Dortmund manager played an important role to help Liverpool win their maiden Premier League title this season. Klopp's contract at Liverpool ends in the summer of 2024. Here are further details as on the same.

Contract Klopp to see out his contract

The 53-year-old Klopp joined the Reds in October 2015 and has stamped his authority with time. He signed a fresh term with the club in December 2019 until the summer of 2024. Klopp has another four seasons and will want to do more good things for the club and help them establish an authority. However, he plans to move on after that.

Comments Klopp has his say on a return to Germany

When asked, how long is he planning to stay in England, the German said he wants to head back and cited a possible reunion with former club Mainz. "Four years in Liverpool," Klopp told SWR Sport. "Definitely to live, after my career. Most likely even to Mainz," he added. He also said anything is possible once he returns to Germany.

Achievements What has he achieved at Liverpool?

Klopp helped Liverpool lift the 2018-19 Champions League trophy. The Reds won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup post that. And recently, Liverpool also pocketed the league title. That's a significant amount of success for the 53-year-old. Klopp had earlier lost a Champions League final and an Europa League final with Liverpool.

Expectations What could we expect from the German till 2024?

Klopp will want to defend the league title next season. He came close to winning the honor in 2018-19, however, Liverpool missed out on the title by a solitary point. Under Klopp, Liverpool have done remarkably well and the consistency level needs to be highlighted. He has got the grip in the Premier League and one expects him to achieve more success till 2024.

Record Klopp's record in Germany

Klopp's resurgence as a manager was witnessed at Dortmund. He helped the club win four trophies, including two Bundesliga honors. He started his managerial career with Mainz in 2001 and went on to manage 270 games with a win percentage of 40.4. At Borussia Dortmund, Klopp managed 316 games across competitions with a win percentage of 56.

Information Klopp could leave a lasting impact in England: Our take