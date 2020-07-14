NBA star Russell Westbrook, on Monday, revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus as the league is set to resume in Florida shortly. Houston Rockets' Westbrook, who is one of the eminent names in NBA, said in a statement that he was diagnosed with the virus ahead of his team's departure to Orlando. Here is more on the same.

Quote Here is what Westbrook wrote

"I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando. I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support," the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Positive Two more players tested positive

On Monday, two more players tested positive for coronavirus following the arrival of teams in Orlando. An NBA statement said as many 322 players have been tested at the NBA Campus at Disney World since July 7. Eventually, the result of two players came out as positive. Both players have already left the Campus to isolate at home.

Players Other players who won't travel to Orlando

Westbrook was among several players from Rockets, who did not travel to Orlando. His fellow teammates James Harden and Luc Mbah a Moute also did not travel, however, the team has not given a reason for their absence. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, on Sunday, said the Westbrook, Harden and Mbah a Moute, will be working at their own home base.

Clarification No clarification from D'Antoni on the matter

D'Antoni did not give any clarification on why the two players are not travelling with the team. "You never know, but we think we'll get them back in here by the middle of the week. These are things that people are dealing with," he said. "We're not going to get into why not. They're on their way."

NBA season The season is expected to resume on July 30

The NBA stalled play in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. However, the season will now resume on July 30 with 22 teams vying for a spot in the 16-team playoffs, starting August 17. Notably, the games will be held at the ESPN Sports Complex (Walt Disney World in Orlando), where players will stay in a bio-secure environment.

Information Teams that qualified for playoffs

Eastern Conference: Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Nets and Orlando Magic. Western Conference: Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Warning NBA commissioner earlier gave a 'shutdown' warning