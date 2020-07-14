Chelsea will aim to take a grip on third place in the Premier League 2019-20 table. The Blues are third despite a loss in gameweek 35. With Leicester City and Manchester United dropping points, Chelsea can keep the momentum going, when they face relegated Norwich City at home. Ahead of a key battle, here we look at the match preview.

Chelsea mid-fielder N'Golo Kante has not yet recovered from a hamstring injury. Defender Andreas Christensen is fit again after coming off at half-time against Sheffield United. Norwich have no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to London. Todd Cantwell could start after returning from injury. Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner remain sidelined.

#CHENOR Chelsea expected to get the job done against Norwich

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will hope to see his side react after facing a defeat against Sheffield United. One could see Norwich being competitive now they are relegated, and because the pressure is off them now. However, Chelsea have a point to prove and get a grip on the third place. The Blues will be aiming to attack from the start.

Stats Stat attack: A look at the key numbers

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League matches against Norwich. The Blues are aiming to win five successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's Willian has scored in each of his last three EPL appearances at home. Norwich could lose an eighth consecutive Premier League game for the first time. Norwich have lost 24 league games this season.

