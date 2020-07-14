Hemang Amin has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed the affiliates in an email on Monday. Amin has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His appointment comes days after Rahul Johri resigned from the post. Here is more.

"As you might be aware, Mr. Rahul Johri who was the CEO, has resigned and is now no longer with BCCI. We have appointed Mr. Hemang Amin, COO, IPL as the interim CEO of the BCCI," Shah wrote in an email, accessed by Cricbuzz.

As Amin takes the chair temporarily, the office bearers will be looking for a full-time replacement. Recent reports suggest that the nomination process for appointing the next CEO is likely to be decided in the impending Apex Council meeting (on July 17). In the scheduled meeting, the board members will also discuss the appointment of "new employees".

Hemang Amin is also the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the IPL. He has been named the (interim) BCCI CEO at a time when several posts in the board are vacant. A BCCI official recently stated that he will not be remunerated the way his predecessor Rahul Johri was. Furthermore, he will be associated with his new role for nearly two months.

