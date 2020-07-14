Premier League clubs are open to starting the summer transfer window from July 27 onwards. The window is expected to close on October 27. All 20 EPL clubs had time until Monday to cast their vote on a plan to open the window the day after the current season ends and close the same 10 weeks later. Here's more.

Extension What about the two-week extension proposal?

According to a report in Sky Sports, clubs are also expected to agree to a two-week extension to the 10-week window. This is the time when Premier League and EFL clubs can continue to buy, sell or loan players from each other. Meanwhile, top-flight clubs will not be able to carry out any transfers with each other, besides foreign clubs during this extension.

Leagues Other European leagues have agreed on October 5 deadline

The report added that a number of European leagues have already confirmed their summer window will close on October 5. And now, the Premier League clubs are keen to follow suit. The Premier League shareholders had agreed in a meeting last Thursday to delay the decision until agreement was reached over the EFL extension.

COVID-19 Premier League: COVID-19 forced a three-month halt

The COVID-19 lockdown saw a three-month halt in the Premier League campaign with the term now reaching its conclusion at the end of July. Several clubs have announced new signings recently while a number of loans have been extended. Chelsea have been the busiest after confirming a deal for Timo Werner. Earlier in February, they also agreed a deal for Hakim Ziyech.

Premier League Premier League resumed on June 17