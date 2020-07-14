The first Test between England and West Indies resumed international cricket following a prolonged COVID-19 break. West Indies made a strong statement after defeating the hosts by four wickets in a nail-biting contest. Meanwhile, England will be led by Joe Root in the second Test, who missed the series opener due to birth of his second child. Here's the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The match is set to be held at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16-20. The day's play will start at 3:30 PM IST. At this venue, the wicket usually assists the batsmen more. Notwithstanding, overcast conditions in Manchester could make the fast bowlers produce the required seam movement. One can watch the match live on the Sony Network.

England Broad likely to make a return, Denly could be dropped

England were under the scanner for preferring Mark Wood over Stuart Broad for the opening Test. However, the second Test may see Broad's return in the XI. In the batting segment, the dejected Joe Denly may miss out as Joe Root makes a comeback. Denly hasn't been able to touch the 40-run mark In his last eight Test innings.

West Indies West Indies would like to keep the playing XI intact

West Indies were terrific in all segments throughout the Ageas Bowl Test. Middle order batsman Jermaine Blackwood's blistering 95 powered the visitors during a crucial run-chase. Besides, fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was named the Player of the Match for his incredible nine wickets. Skipper Jason Holder wouldn't want to make any alteration in the XI, that did well in the first Test.

Milestones Root, Anderson and Roach eye new landmarks in Test cricket

England sipper Joe Root (7,599) has an opportunity to overtake former England batsmen Colin Cowdrey (7,624), Ian Bell (7,727) and Mike Atherton (7,728) on the runs tally. Meanwhile, Caribbean pacer Kemar Roach, who remained wicketless in the first Test, still needs seven scalps to complete 200 Test wickets. James Anderson requires two more wickets to become the leading wicket-taker for England against WI.

