James Anderson and Stuart Broad have led the baton of England's bowling line-up for years. The duo is presently the most successful fast bowling pair in world cricket. However, England's top two wicket-takers have individually scaled mountains for the team. Their credentials with the red ball are still unmatched. In this article, we compare the numbers of Anderson and Broad.

James Anderson A look at Anderson's international career

James Anderson shifted his focus to Test cricket following the completion of 2015 World Cup. At present, the pace spearhead owns 874 wickets from 365 internationals at an average of 27.67. Having accounted for 587 Test scalps, Anderson is set to become the first fast bowler to touch the 600-wicket mark. He is also England's leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket (269).

Stuart Broad Stuart Broad in international cricket

In a career spanning nearly 14 years, Broad has represented England in 138 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is. Broad comprehensively turned to Test cricket a couple of years back, having played his last ODI in 2016. The right-arm seamer presently owns 728 scalps from 315 internationals at 28.40. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker (485) for England in Tests after Anderson.

The Ashes Broad edges out Anderson in The Ashes

With 118 wickets, Stuart Broad is the third-highest wicket-taker from England in The Ashes history after Ian Botham (128) and Bob Willis (123). In fact, he is the first England bowler to have taken 20 plus wickets across four Ashes series. On the other hand, Anderson has snapped up 104 wickets from 32 Ashes Tests at a nominal average of 34.56.

Overseas Anderson has picked up more wickets than Broad overseas

Anderson has the upper hand in the Tests played away from home. In 61 such Tests, his wickets tally reads 194, while he averages 33.36. This tally also comprises 7 five-wicket hauls. Besides, Broad has claimed 160 scalps overseas at an average of 32.66. As expected, they are the top wicket-takers on the tally among England bowlers.

Home Credentials of Broad and Anderson at home