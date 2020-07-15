Third-placed Chelsea extended their lead by four points after beating relegated Norwich in gameweek 36 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Chelsea raced to 63 points and lie above Leicester City and Manchester United (59 points each). However, both teams have a match in hand. For Norwich, they faced an usual tale of succumbing once again. Here we present the list of records broken.

#CHENOR Giroud hands Chelsea a crucial win

Norwich produced a decent display in the first half but were done by a lapse in concentration. The Blues got the lead at the stroke of half-time. Christian Pulisic cut onto his right foot and curled in the perfect cross for Frenchman Olivier Giroud. The senior striker outmuscled Timm Klose and headed the ball past goal-keeper Tim Krul.

Giroud Giroud notches these feats

Giroud has scored five goals in his last six starts for Chelsea. He has scored in three successive Premier League starts. The former Arsenal striker netted his sixth league goal of the season. He raced to 84 goals in 236 career Premier League matches. Since his EPL debut in August 2012, Giroud has scored 31 headed goals.

Stat attack Chelsea script notable feats, woes continue for Norwich

The Blues are now unbeaten in their 12 Premier League matches against Norwich. Chelsea stitched their fifth successive Premier League win at Stamford Bridge. Norwich have now lost eight consecutive Premier League games for the first time. This was Norwich's 25th loss of the current league campaign. The Canaries have now conceded 68 goals this season. Chelsea notched their 19th win of the campaign.

Do you know? Pulisic is showing his worth for Chelsea