West Indian captain Jason Holder has moved to second spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. The 28-year-old overtook New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner to achieve a record 862 rating points. Holder grabbed a six-for as West Indies handed England a four-wicket defeat in the recently concluded first Test at the Ageas Bowl. Here is more on the same.

Jason Holder Holder gains big in the ICC Rankings

Holder achieved his best bowling figures in the first innings, having finished with 42/6. This made him achieve a career-best 862 points in the ICC Test Rankings, the best for any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh's tally of 866 (August 2000). Holder, who already leads the all-rounders tally, further extended his lead at the top (485 points).

Do you know? Captain Holder breaks this record of Brian Lara

As the visitors sealed victory in the first Test, Jason Holder surpassed Brian Lara's record of 10 wins as captain. Under Holder, West Indies have now won 11 out of 33 Test matches, losing 17. Meanwhile, five of them have been drawn.

Ben Stokes Stokes follows Holder on the all-rounders' tally

Ben Stokes, who led England in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root, is following Holder in all-rounders' segment with 431 points. Notably, he reduced Holder's lead from 66 to 54 points. Stokes also equaled his career-high ninth spot in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen that he achieved last November. He stood for England with scores of 43 and 46.

Information ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders

Jason Holder (WI), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Colin de Grandhomme (NZ), Pat Cummins (AUS), Roston Chase (WI), Tim Southee (NZ), Chris Woakes (ENG).

Other players Gabriel, Burns and Blackwood move up

Shannon Gabriel has gained 46 points to reach a tally of 726 in the rankings for bowlers. He was named the Player of the Match after claiming nine scalps. Among batsmen, England opener Rory Burns enters the top 30 for the first time, having scored 72 runs in the opening Test. Jermaine Blackwood's also moved to 58th position with a blistering 95.

Test Championship West Indies earned 40 points in the ICC WTC