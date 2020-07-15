Arsenal face champions Liverpool in gameweek 36 of the Premier League later tonight. Mikel Arteta's side is ninth on the table, chasing a berth in the Europa League. It's an important match for the Gunners after their defeat against Tottenham. Liverpool will also aim for a win after being held by Burnley at Anfield. Ahead of a crunch match, we look at the preview.

Team news Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team news and selection

Arsenal will be without Eddie Nketiah, who serves the second match of a three-game suspension. Mesut Ozil's could make a return, while the likes of Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are out for the remainder of the season. For Liverpool, James Milner remains out, whereas, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson will both miss the rest of 2019-20 because of injury.

#ARSLIV One expects a close encounter between the two sides

Liverpool haven't been at their sublime best since the restart. One expects an open game between the two teams. Jurgen Klopp will pick a strong team and make sure they get the job done. For the Gunners, despite the magic in attack, they remain vulnerable at the back. Arteta needs to come up with a plan and stop Liverpool from making inroads.

Stats All the notable stats from the Arsenal vs Liverpool match

After a four-game unbeaten run, Arsenal were beaten by Tottenham. They have won just one match this season against the top-six teams. Arsenal are winless in nine Premier League meetings with Liverpool since April 2015. Liverpool can set a new club top-flight record by securing a 31st win of the season against Arsenal. Since the restart, Liverpool have been winless in three matches.

Details Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction

Dream11 team prediction (4-3-3): Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Soares, Van Dijk, Luiz; Keita, Fabinho, Xhaka; Pepe, Aubameyang (vc), Salah (c). The game is set to start at 12:45 AM IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Match prediction: 1-2.

