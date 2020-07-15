Chelsea's win against relegated Norwich City handed them a major boost in terms of seeking Champions League qualification. Premier League champions Liverpool have qualified, alongside Manchester City, who saw their European ban get overturned. There are many scenarios that could fold in terms of teams making it to the UCL and clinching Europa League berths. Here we analyze the scenarios on offer.

Contenders There are several contenders for two Champions League berths

With Liverpool and City through, several teams are in the run for a top-four finish. Chelsea are third, however, Leicester City and Manchester United are battling it out for the final two Champions League group stage spots. Meanwhile, Wolves, Sheffield United and Tottenham have slim chances of qualifying mathematically. However, it's the race between Chelsea, Leicester and United that could settle things.

Duo Wolves and Manchester United have an added bonus

Both Wolves and Manchester United are alive in the Europa League. They are one step away from qualifying for the quarters. If both these sides finish outside the top four but either of them manage to win the Europa League trophy, then they will earn a Champions League berth. In this case, five teams will qualify for the Champions League from England.

Trio How things could shape up for Chelsea, Leicester and United?

Chelsea need four points from two games to assure themselves of a top-four finish. Notably, even three would do if Leicester and United drop points. For Leicester, things look pretty difficult on paper. They have tough games against Sheffield, Spurs and United. They need to win all their games. United must win their remaining matches to guarantee top-four finish.

Europa Europa League: Key details about the race

Teams finishing fifth and sixth will qualify for the Europa League next season. If the FA Cup winners this season finish in the top six, then the seventh spot in the league table will guarantee an UEL berth. The team finishing in the lowest league spot, will go into the second qualifying round. FA Cup semi-finalists Arsenal are ninth in the league table.

Europa League Contenders for the Europa League

Wolves will guarantee an Europa berth by finishing sixth. They need to win their remaining matches. Sheffield will hope that Wolves drop points. This could help them secure a top-six finish. They need to win their games to ensure a top-seven spot. Arsenal need to win the FA Cup to guarantee UEL qualification. Spurs need to win their matches and need help from others.

Do you know? United in pole position to secure and European berth