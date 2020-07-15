Premier League club Manchester United are keen to offload six players in the upcoming summer transfer window. Reports claim that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to get funds for primary target Jadon Sancho. United want to overhaul their squad and do away with players not part of Solskjaer's plans. Here we look at the players who are deemed surplus to requirements.

Offers United hope to receive suitable offers for these players

According to The Telegraph, United are wanting to get rid of Alexis Sanchez, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Diogo Dalot. This will happen if the Red Devils receive suitable offers for these players. United are keen to strengthen the areas to help the club reach the next level. They are currently vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Players The situation regarding the six players United want to sell

Several reports have claimed that Sanchez could see his loan deal at Inter get extended. Smalling and Rojo should find new clubs after enjoying their loan spells. Lingard has been shunned out of the squad after a dismal campaign. The injury-prone Phil Jones wants to stay but several Serie A clubs are believed to be monitoring him. Dalot hasn't been in the manager's plans.

Targets Which areas are United looking to strengthen?

Should United be able to offload Rojo, Jones and Smalling, that will leave them with four central defenders. They are linked with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in recent times. United are also thought to be looking for a forward, despite having a host of options. Aston Villa mid-fielder Jack Grealish is a suitable target. Sancho's arrival could add more dimension in the wide areas.

Deals Transfers done under Solskjaer so far