England will be wanting to bounce back when they face West Indies in the second Test match, starting Thursday. The hosts lost the first Test by four wickets as WI took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. There are several team and individual records on offer at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. In this article, we present the records that can be scripted.

Root Joe Root can surpass the 1,000-run mark against West Indies

England captain Joe Root missed the first Test as his wife Carrie gave birth to their second child. However, he is now set to lead England at Old Trafford. Root has amassed 803 runs in nine Tests against West Indies at 57.35. He needs 197 runs more to register the mark of 1,000. Root could be the 17th England batsman to achieve this feat.

Anderson Anderson could go past Fred Trueman with this feat

James Anderson has 85 wickets under his belt against West Indies. The veteran seamer needs two more scalps to become the most successful English bowler against the visitors. Fred Trueman (86 wickets) leads the tally for England. Meanwhile, Anderson could become the eight bowler in the list for most wickets in England-West Indies Tests. Anderson claimed three wickets in the first Test.

Do you know? Root can go past Gower with this feat

Root has 7,599 runs in Test cricket at 48.40. He needs another 26 runs to surpass the tally of Colin Cowdrey (7,624). Two Test centuries will see Root go past former England legend David Gower (18) and equal Sir Lenord Hutton (19).

WI duo Roach, Gabriel could script these milestones

Kemar Roach went wicketless in the first Test, however, the experienced pacer is still in line to register the mark of 200 scalps for West Indies in Test cricket. Roach has 193 wickets to his name at 27.61. He could become only the ninth West Indian to get past 200 wickets. Shannon Gabriel needs eight scalps to register the mark of 150.

Stats Old Trafford, Manchester: Here are the notable stats