England will be hoping to turn things around when they face West Indies in the second Test match, starting Thursday. The hosts lost the first Test by four wickets as WI took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Several players will want to make their presence felt at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Here we look at the players to watch out for.

Joe Root Root will aim to score the bulk of runs

England missed the service of skipper Joe Root in the first Test match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. His return to the side will lift the Three Lions. Root has scored 7,599 runs in Test cricket at 48.40. He needs another 26 runs to surpass the tally of Colin Cowdrey (7,624). He has 803 runs in nine Tests against West Indies at 57.35.

Anderson James Anderson will need to be at his best

James Anderson's return to the game in the first Test was not his best. He claimed three wickets across two innings. Anderson, who has 85 wickets under his belt against West Indies, needs two more to become the most successful English bowler against the visitors. He will get immense support from Stuart Broad. That could see the star pacer get back to his best.

Shannon Gabriel Gabriel could be the man for West Indies once again

Shannon Gabriel was top notch against England in the first Test match. He claimed nine wickets in the match which included a fifer in the second innings. Skipper Jason Holder praised Gabriel for his massive heart. He was a late inclusion in the Test squad due to injury. Gabriel looks fit and the confidence gained will give him plenty of substance.

Jason Holder Jason Holder's leadership attributes will serve West Indies well