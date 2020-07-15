England spinner Dom Bess believes he could turn the tables in the upcoming Test against West Indies. Skipper Ben Stokes banked on him to get breakthroughs in the final innings of series opener, however, he proved ineffective. Although Bess snapped up two wickets in the first innings, he was unable to perform as the match progressed. Here is what he said.

Quote I am landing the ball in right areas: Bess

"I'm attacking both edges and my consistency and accuracy where I'm landing it is dangerous. If I get picked at Old Trafford, hopefully we'll get a big score and I can spin a couple out," said Bess.

Dom Bess Bess emerged as England's first-choice spinner for first Test

Dom Bess made his international debut in the 2018 Lord's Test against Pakistan. However, he was dropped following the tour. Earlier this year, he made a comeback in the whites for the South African tour, wherein he ended up taking eight wickets. This prompted Ben Stokes to pick him ahead of marquee spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali, for the Ageas Bowl Test.

Spot 'No rivalry with Jack Leach', says Bess

Bess said there is no rivalry for the spot between him and Leach. "I'm not taking it as a guarantee. I know Jack Leach is behind me and I know how hard he's worked," he added. "There's no rivalry with it, we're helping each other to be as good as we can for the England side and that's a great place to be."

Do you know? Dom Bess remained wicketless on his First-class debut

Somerset spinner Dom Bess made his First-class debut in 2016 against Pakistanis at Taunton. He remained wicketless in both the innings and gave away 128 runs. However, he was backed by former batsman Younis Khan, who represented Pakistanis in the Tour game.

Test series Bess will likely play the second Test