England have named their squad for the second Test against West Indies, starting July 16 at the Emirates Old Trafford. Fast bowlers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested, while batsman Joe Denly has been left out of the squad. Meanwhile, Sam Curran and Olliee Robinson have earned promotions. They were named in the reserves list before. Here is the full squad.

Squad England's full squad for second Test

England's full squad for second Test: Joe Root (C), Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (WK), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes. Reserves: James Bracey, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Olly Stone.

Bowlers Broad to spearhead in Anderson's absence

Looking at the immediate workload, fast bowlers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the second Test. Previously, the England team management had indicated that seamers will be rotated accordingly in order to prevent injuries. As a result, Stuart Broad will spearhead England's pace attack alongside Jofra Archer. All-rounder Chris Woakes is also in contention to make a return.

Ollie Robinson Fast bowler Robinson included in the squad

Sussex's fast bowler Ollie Robinson has also earned a maiden Test call-up. The 26-year-old impressed in the intra-squad warm-up fixture, having taken two wickets. He also has 236 wickets to his name in 56 First-class matches at an average of 22.33. However, he his unlikely to make his Test debut with all the marquee fast bowlers around.

Joe Denly Denly left out as captain Root joins the squad

As expected, top order batsman Joe Denly lost his spot with Joe Root's arrival in the XI. A string of low scores in Test cricket led to his omission. In 26 Test innings so far, he has only managed to score 780 runs at 30.00. Notably, he hasn't been able to touch the 40-run mark in his last eight Test innings.

Decision 'Dropping Denly wasn't easy', says Root

Ahead of the second Test, Root said leaving out Denly wasn't easy. "It's never an easy decision, having to leave someone out," said Root. "He [Denly] has done a brilliant job over a period of time. He's helped show our identity as a side and showed how we want to play moving forward, batting a long period of time and laying a platform."

Second Test England and West Indies to lock horns at Old Trafford