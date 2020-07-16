Arsenal overcame champions Liverpool 2-1 in gameweek 36 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Liverpool's pursuit of reaching 100 points this season is over, whereas, Arsenal's pursuit of an European berth intensified. Earlier, Tottenham ran out 3-1 winners against Newcastle, whereas, Manchester City beat Bournemouth. Burnley denied Wolves with a last-gasp penalty. Here we look at the records broken.

#ARSLIV How did the match pan out?

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the lead after getting a perfect ball across goal from Andrew Robertson. This was his sixth goal against Arsenal in the league. Arsenal equalized with Alexandre Lacazette finding the back of the net after a massive error from Virgil van Dijk. Ahead of half-time, Alisson committed an error leading to Arsenal getting the lead.

Do you know? Liverpool won't be able to break City's record

Liverpool lost their third game of the Premier League 2019-20 season. They will not be able to break the 100-point tally achieved by Manchester City in 2017-18. Meanwhile, Arsenal registered their 13th win of the campaign and are ninth (53 points).

Stats Arsenal's Nelson and Lacazette achieve these feats

As per Opta, Reiss Nelson is now the fifth different player aged 20 or under to score for the Gunners in the Premier League this season. Alexandre Lacazette is the first Arsenal player to score and assist in the same match against the top side in the league since Thierry Henry (2006-07 against Manchester United).

Feats Mane registers 17th league goal this season, Arsenal shine

This was Arsenal's second win this season against top-six teams. After going winless in nine Premier League meetings with Liverpool since April 2015, Arsenal broke the jinx. Since the restart, Liverpool have now been winless in four games. Mane registered his 17th Premier League goal this season. He now has 83 career league goals in 192 matches.

Twitter Post Arsenal beat Liverpool

Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson fire Arsenal to their first #PL win over Liverpool since 2015#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/ulAZuPDrwJ — Premier League (@premierleague) July 15, 2020

Information Jimenez races to 17 Premier League goals

Raul Jimenez is the first Wolves player to reach 17 league goals in a single season since John Richards in 1975-76 (also 17). Jimenez amassed his ninth league goal in 2020. Wolves are now winless in three league games against Burnley.

#MCIBOU Notable records scripted by Guardiola and Silva

Pep Guardiola managed his 150th Premier League match and has registered 111 wins. Manchester CIty have won their last six home league matches with an aggregate score of 21-1. David Silva has now scored with each of his last two direct free-kick attempts. Silva is the third oldest player in EPL history to reach 10 assists in a single campaign (34 years 189 days).

#NEWTOT Son Heung-min and Kane shine for Spurs