BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has gone into home quarantine after his elder brother Snehasish tested positive for coronavirus. Snehasish, who is the joint secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata after his COVID-19 report came positive. Earlier, Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based.

Health Snehasish was suffering from fever for the last few days

A CAB official told PTI that Snehasish was suffering from fever in the last few days. "He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He's been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," the official said. Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive.

Ganguly 'Sourav will have to be in home quarantine'

A source close to Sourav said that reports arrived late in the evening on Wednesday and as per health protocols, Dada will need to be in home quarantine. "The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period," the source claimed.

Comments Ganguly had said recently that life around him has changed

Earlier in June, Snehasish's wife had tested positive for COVID-19. As per media reports, his mother-in-law and father-in-law had also contracted the viral infection. Recently, during an interview to India Today, Sourav had spoken about how life around him has changed, making people more vulnerable. "My brother visits our factories everyday and he is more at risk," the former Indian cricket captain had said.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has impacted people from the cricket fraternity

Last week, former Indian opener Chetan Chauhan tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Chauhan was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow. Last month, several Pakistani cricketers had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of leaving for the tour of England. Seven people of Cricket South Africa (CSA) had also tested positive last month.

