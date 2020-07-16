England pacer Jofra Archer has been excluded from the 13-man squad as the Three Lions face West Indies in the second Test match, starting Thursday. This is after the right-arm pacer breached the team's bio-secure protocols. Archer will now commence five days of self-isolation, besides undergoing two coronavirus tests. The tests need to be negative before his isolation period is lifted.

Archer I am extremely sorry for what I have done: Archer

Archer said he is extremely sorry for breaching the protocols. He has apologized to everyone. "I am extremely sorry for what I have done," Archer was quoted by ECB. "I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologize to everyone in the bio-secure bubble."

England squad Archer was included in England's 13-man squad

On Wednesday, England announced a 13-man squad for the second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Archer was included in the squad as the likes of James Anderson and Mark Wood were rested. Both Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson earned promotions. They were named in the reserves list before. Stuart Broad made a return as well after missing the first Test.

Opportunity Chance for Curran and Robinson to make their presence felt

Broad will lead the line for England in the second Test match. He will be supported by Chris Woakes. Meanwhile, it's an opportunity now for young guns Curran and Robinson to make their presence felt. Robinson could make his Test debut for England. He has claimed 236 scalps in 56 First-class matches at 22.33.

Blow England will miss Archer's services at Old Trafford

With Archer ruled out, it comes as a blow for the hosts. In eight Tests, he has claimed 33 scalps at 28.12. In the first Test against the Windies, Archer went wicketless in the first innings. However, he claimed three wickets in the second. England will now be without two prime bowlers in the form of Anderson and Archer. This will please the visitors.

Bio-secure Players need to follow bio-secure protocols

Both venues have on-site hotels and as per the bio-secure protocols, the movement in and out of the venues will be restricted. The ECB has set up facilities that cater to on-site medical testing and screening as well as designated isolation areas at both venues. These are part of comprehensive medical and operational plans.

