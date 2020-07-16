-
Gameweek 36 of the Premier League has seen six games being played already.
Four matches are set to be played tonight.
Manchester United, who are targeting a top-four finish, face an away test against Crystal Palace.
United will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run and collect the points in a crunch period.
Ahead of the clash, we look at the match preview.
-
-
Team news
Palace vs Man United: Team news and selection
-
Palace forward Christian Benteke is set to begin a season-ending three-match suspension.
Defenders Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are absent because of injury, however, Jeffrey Schlupp is available.
For Manchester United, Mason Greenwood and Luke Shaw are being assessed over ankle injuries
Brandon Williams is a doubt after suffering a cut above his eye.
Lastly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain certain absentees.
-
#CRYMUN
It would be difficult for Palace to stop United
-
Palace have lost five league games in a row and that's a worry.
United have been unbeaten since the restart (W4 D2).
The visitors will be looking forward to brush off the disappointment against Southampton and get the job done.
Palace could struggle to stop United after allowing in 13 goals in five games.
The hosts could sit deep and try to frustrate United.
-
Stat attack
Presenting the notable stats ahead of the encounter
-
Palace have scored just 14 home league goals this season.
They have scored first-half goals in just nine out of 35 games this season.
Manchester United are unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions (W13, D5).
United mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 11 Premier League appearances.
United have earned two straight clean sheets away from home.
-
Details
Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction
-
Dream11 team prediction (4-3-3): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tomkins, Ward; Kouyate, Milovojevic (vc), Fernandes (c), Ayew, Martial, Rashford.
The match is set to start at 12:45 AM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
One can stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).
Match prediction: 0-2.