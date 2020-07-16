Tottenham forward Harry Kane scripted a new milestone in his illustrious career so far. The England international surpassed the 200-goal mark (201) in club level. He achieved the feat in Tottenham's 3-1 win against Newcastle United in gameweek 36 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Kane, who is set to turn 27 later this month, has been highly consistent. We look at the numbers.

Goals Here's the breakdown of Kane's feat in numbers

Kane made his club debut on loan at Leyton Orient in the 2010-11 season. He scored five goals in 18 games. He was sent on loan to Millwall next season and he amassed nine goals in 27 appearances. He featured for Norwich and Leicester City in 2012-13. However, he amassed two goals for the Foxes. Kane has scored 185 goals for Tottenham since then.

Goals Kane has scored 174 goals from inside the box

As per BBC, out of his 201 goals, 174 of them have come from inside the box. 27 have come from outside the box. Kane has scored 42 goals with his left foot, whereas, 121 have come from the right foot. He has 37 headers, one other goal, 26 penalties and one direct free-kick.

EPL Kane has scored 140 Premier League goals

Kane has amassed a total of 140 Premier League goals in 208 appearances. He has scored 15 league goals this campaign. The star striker has notched 15 or more Premier League goals in six successive seasons. Kane is 13th in terms of most goals scored in the Premier League (all-time). He is a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

20-plus goals 20-plus goals scored in six successive seasons