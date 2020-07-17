Manchester United's pursuit for a top-four finish stayed on track after they overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 in gameweek 36 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were the scorers for United. Meanwhile, Southampton held Brighton and Everton pushed Aston Villa to the brink of elimination. Leicester City overcame Sheffield United. Here are the records broken.

#CRYMUN How did the match pan out?

Palace had the better start and David de Gea was called to make a save early on. Harry Maguire wasted a few chances, before United got the lead at the stroke of half-time. Jordan Ayew leveled things for Palace but VAR ruled out the goal after it appeared his toe was inches off. Rashford then fed Martial, who scored a superb goal.

Do you know? Rashford's tally better than last two seasons combined

Rashford has scored 17 Premier League goals this season. This is as many as his previous two campaigns combined. The England international has amassed 22 goals in all competitions. Rashford's first-half goal saw him scoring in back-to-back league appearances for the first time since December.

Numbers Contrasting numbers for United and Palace

Manchester United are unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions (W14, D5). This was United's third successive away clean sheet in the Premier League. Palace succumbed to their sixth successive defeat in the EPL. United are fifth in the table (62 points) and registered their 17th win of the campaign. Palace are 14th and suffered their 16th defeat.

Information Martial and Rashford combine once again

Martial scored his 17th Premier League goal of the season. As per Opta, Martial and Rashford have now assisted one another a combined seven times in the Premier League this season. This is the most of any pairing in a single season for Man United.

Stats Notable stats from the other set of games