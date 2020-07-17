Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 to win La Liga 2019-20 title. Los Blancos pocketed their first league title in three years. Real wrapped up the title with one game to spare. They have been on a roll of late. Zinedine Zidane was ecstatic after his side's title triumph. Here we look at Real's title win in numbers.

Benzema Benzema powers Real with 21 La Liga goals this season

Karim Benzema scored a brace against Villarreal, taking his tally to 21 goals for the season. He is two behind Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi (23). Benzema played an important role this campaign as he raced to 169 career La Liga goals. He also equaled his goals tally from last season. Benzema now has 26 goals in all competitions for Real this season.

Points Real have lost just thrice this season

Real have 86 points from 37 games (W26 D8 L3). They have scored 68 goals this season (second most). Zidane's side has shipped in the fewest goals (23). That's the best record in Europe's top five leagues this season. Real have a 7-point lead over Barcelona, who have secured the second place (79 points).

Notable stats Zidane lifts his 11th trophy as Real Madrid manager

Real have secured their 34th Spanish crown. Los Blancos have now won titles in each of the last eight decades. This was their third league title in the past nine seasons. Under Zidane, Real have pocketed two league honors. This was Zidane's 11th trophy as a manager at Real Madrid. Real became the first club in La Liga history to have 21 different scorers.

Quote It takes a tremendous effort to win La Liga: Zidane

Zidane said winning La Liga title is better than anything. "This is better than anything. It takes a tremendous effort to win La Liga," he said. "After 38 matches, you have more points than anyone else. After lockdown and everything, it's astonishing."

Do you know? Real have been unstoppable since La Liga resumption

After a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Liga resumed last month with 11 gameweeks in hand. So far, Real have won all 10 games post the restart. They scored 19 goals in this phase and conceded just four.

