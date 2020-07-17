Gameweek 36 of the Premier League 2019-20 season has seen nine sets of games already been played. West Ham's match against Watford tonight will cap off the proceedings. There were some important results that came our way. We also has many interesting factors that governed the league this gameweek. In this article, we look at the key takeaways.

United In-form United work hard to stay in top-four contention

Manchester United's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace wasn't a comfortable one. The Red Devils got the job done after Palace made them to work hard. United have been in superb form since the league's restart last month (W5 D2). This has seen them be in the fight for a top-four finish. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlighted that these are the games that matter for United.

Duo Chelsea and Leicester City earn impressive wins

The battle for a top-four finish sees three clubs fighting it out for two places. Chelsea needed a win after a defeat against Sheffield United and they responded with a victory against Norwich. The Blues stay third with 63 points under their belt. Meanwhile, inconsistent Leicester City are on level with United but have a better goal difference. Things could go down the wire.

Ings Danny Ings stands out for Southampton this season

One of the major highlights of gameweek 36 was Danny Ings. The Southampton striker netted his 20th league goal this season. He is the joint-second highest scorer this season and is very much in the race for the Golden Boot award. Ings earned praise from manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who said the striker's progress this season has been amazing. He backed him to score more.

Liverpool Liverpool's issues after the restart were highlighted once again

Liverpool may have been declared champions after having a terrific season, however, their overall form after the restart hasn't been up to the mark. In seven games, Liverpool have already suffered two defeats (W3, D2, L2). Against Arsenal, the Reds were poor and gifted two goals. Jurgen Klopp will not be pleased to see his side lose momentum in the closing stages.

Information Sublime Kane steps up for Spurs