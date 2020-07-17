Barcelona legend Lionel Messi lashed out at his club for a poor show in La Liga 2019-20. The Spanish giants have assured themselves of a second-placed finish, however, seeing arch-rivals Real Madrid winning the title was hard. Barcelona lost in gameweek 37 against Osasuna. The previous champions led the table when La Liga resumed but paid the price for inconsistency. Here's what Messi said.

Barca Barcelona suffer a defeat against Osasuna

Barcelona saw their 30-game unbeaten home run in the league come to an end. A win for Barca wouldn't have been enough as Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1. It has been a disappointing season for Barcelona on and off the field. Messi, who scored his 23rd league goal of the season, couldn't prevent Barca from losing. Barca lost their sixth game of the season.

Resumption Barca weren't good enough post the season's resumption in June

The major factor that went against Barcelona was their poor form post the season's restart last month. 11 matches were in hand for teams once action resumed. In 10 games so far, Barca managed six wins, three draws and one defeat. When you look at Real, they pocketed 10 wins in a row to tilt the title towards them.

Barca Messi calls Barcelona a weak team

Post the defeat against Osasuna, Messi said they didn't expect things to finish this way. He also labeled his side as a weak team. "We didn't expect to finish in this way, but it sums up the year for us. We are a weak team who can be beaten with enough intensity and enthusiasm," Messi said to reporters.

Inconsistency We have been very inconsistent, says Messi