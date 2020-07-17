Just two gameweeks are left in the Premier League 2019-20 season and we are in for a brutal dogfight between teams involved in the relegation table. Norwich City have already been relegated and two more teams will join the Canaries in being demoted to the Championship. Four teams are out to avoid relegation. Here we highlight the EPL relegation battle.

Aston Villa 19th-placed Villa could face the drop

Aston Villa were held by Everton in gameweek 36 and the 1-1 result must have felt like a defeat. Since the league's restart, Villa have one win and three draws, besides three losses. They will be up against Arsenal and West Ham United in the remaining two games. Villa are 19th and have 31 points with a goal difference of -27.

Bournemouth Can the Cherries spark a fightback?

Bournemouth showed character against Manchester City but derived nothing after a 2-1 defeat. The Cherries are 18th and have 31 points. They are above Villa on goal difference (-25). Bournemouth have ties against Southampton and Everton next. Like Villa, their safest bet will be to win both games and see how the other results pan out. They have lost five games since the resumption.

West Ham West Ham need a win to survive

The Hammers have three games left and face a crunch encounter against Watford tonight. A win for West Ham will guarantee them survival this season. David Moyes' side is 16th in the table and have 34 points from 35 matches. Their goal difference of -15 is better than the other teams in the mix. After Watford, West Ham face Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Watford Watford could be in a spot of bother