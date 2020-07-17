England have taken control against West Indies on Day 2 of the second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. The hosts, who ended Day 1 at 207/3, have surpassed the 375-run mark, besides losing two wickets. The major highlights were the tons from Ben Stokes and Dominic Sibley. Stokes is nearing a double century and we look at the records scripted by him.

Stokes vs WI Stokes brings up second Test century against West Indies

Stokes surpassed the 800-run mark against West Indies in just his 11th Test match. It was his second century against the visitors. Meanwhile, Stokes also registered his highest score against WI (172* and counting). Sibley and Stokes shared a 260-run stand for the fourth wicket. This is the second highest 4th wicket stand for England against West Indies.

Test tons Stokes amasses 10th career Test century

Stokes registered his 10th career Test century. He went past the 4,300-run mark in the longest format. By doing so, Stokes went past the likes of former England batsmen Mark Butcher (4,288) and Paul Collingwood (4,259). He also equaled Collingwood and Ted Dexter in terms of Test tons (10).

Duo Stokes on course to double ton, Sibley scripts unique record

Stokes has registered his second highest score in Test cricket. This is the second time he has surpassed the 150-run mark in Tests. Sibley brought up his second career Test century. His 312-ball century at Old Trafford is the slowest by an England batsman since Michael Atherton's 317-ball effort against Pakistan in December 2000.

