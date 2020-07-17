Former West Indian pacer Michael Holding questioned England and Wales Cricket Board's bio-secure protocols to tackle the COVID-19. His statement comes after England bowler Jofra Archer was found breaching the protocol. The 23-year-old was excluded from the 13-man squad hours before the ongoing Test at Old Trafford commenced. He will now undergo two coronavirus tests during a five-day isolation period.

Quote The protocols should be a little more logical: Holding

"I just want to ask a few questions of the ECB and these protocols, though. I can understand protocols have to be put in place but I would think they should be a little bit more logical," Holding told Sky Sports Cricket.

Travel The players travelled from Southampton to Manchester individually

Following the series opener, the players travelled individually from Southampton to Manchester with a scheduled stop. Holder said the team should have travelled together. "Why aren't the England team travelling on a bus? If they have already passed their Covid tests, everyone is together, they have six Test matches, they are moving from one venue to the other," he added.

Information Players have been wearing a GPS tracking device

Contrary to Holder's comments, the ECB has projected an array of protocols for conducting the ongoing Test series. Under these protocols, the players and staff have been told to wear a GPS tracking device throughout the series. However, these are only activated at the venues.

Jofra Archer Why did Archer face suspension?

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was excluded from England's squad ahead of the Old Trafford Test for breaching the bio-secure protocols. Although ECB did not state the nature of violation, media reports suggested the 25-year-old took an exit from the bio-secure bubble and visited his flat in Brighton following the Ageas Bowl Test. However, Archer issued an apology later on.

Criticism Michael Vaughan slammed Archer for breaking the rules