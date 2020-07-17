Professional cricket is set to resume in South Africa with the advent of 3-Team Cricket Solidarity Cup 2020. According to the newly introduced format, as many as three teams comprising eight players will compete in a single match. Notably, the match will be played on July 18, also celebrated as the Nelson Mandela Day. We take a look at key details of the match.

Details Players, venue, timing, and TV listing

Proteas stars Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers and David Miller will participate in the match at the SuperSport Park. The game will be a fundraiser, while funds will be transferred to those who are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans in India can enjoy the live action on Star Sports Network and stream on Hotstar app from 2:30 PM IST onwards.

Rules A look at the primary rules

A total number of three teams will contest in the match, including eight players each. The match will be played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs, including a break at the half time. Teams will bat for one innings (12 overs), split between two six-over periods. They shall face one opponent in the first half and the other in second.

Batting Here is how the teams will bat in two halves

In the first half, the teams will bat in accordance with a draw. The next half will see teams batting in order of the highest scores registered in the first half. After the fall of the seventh wicket, the last batsman stands alone. If the seventh wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining part of that half.

Bowling What are the bowling restrictions?

Each bowling team will make use of one new ball for their full 12 overs. A maximum of three overs per bowler are allowed. An uncompleted over due to the fall of the seventh wicket is deemed to be completed with dot balls. Notably, the teams will be declared gold, silver and bronze winners as per the number of runs they have scored.

Do you know? The coronavirus fielding restrictions

Interestingly, the Solidarity Cup has imposed certain fielding restrictions in order to help players maintain social distancing. These restrictions require each of the six fielders to remain within the demarcated fielding position until the ball gets bowled.

Updates Hendricks to captain Kingfishers in place of Kagiso Rabada

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was originally named the captain of Kingfishers, however, he had to pull out of the match following the death of his immediate family member. After Rabada withdrew his name, South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen was handed the charge. Recently, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Reeza Hendricks has replaced Klaasen Kingfishers' skipper for the inaugural 3TC event.

Squad Hendricks, De Villiers and De Kock to lead the sides