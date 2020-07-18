England continued their assault on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford. The hosts were duly powered by a pivotal stand between Ben Stokes and Dominic Sibley in the first half. However, terrific spells by Kemar Roach and Roston Chase brought back West Indies in the hunt. Here are the key takeaways from Day 2.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

England resumed the second day in a commanding position from their overnight score of 207/3. Both Sibley (120) and Stokes (176) completed their respective centuries as the hosts went past 400. West Indian spinner Roston Chase took a crucial five-wicket haul before England declared the innings on 469/9. Meanwhile, the visitors trail by 437 runs after finishing on 32/1 at stumps.

Ben Stokes Stokes achieves new landmarks with a ton

Stokes raced to his tenth Test hundred after smashing 176 off 356 balls in the first innings. Notably, this is his second best score in the longest format (best - 258 v SA, 2015/16). He also became the fifth player to achieve the double of 10 centuries and 150 wickets in Test cricket, after Jacques Kallis, Sir Garry Sobers, Ian Botham and Ravi Shastri.

Dominic Sibley Second Test hundred for Dominic Sibley

Dominic Sibley ended up scoring 120 (372) to put England into the driving seat on Day 2. His patient hundred came off 312 balls, the fifth slowest ton in history of Test cricket. Notably, this was his second Test hundred and maiden at home. He also shared a 260-run stand with Ben Stokes (for the fourth wicket), that lasted 94.4 overs.

Roston Chase Chase registers his third five-for

Right-arm spinner Roston Chase completed his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket as he returned with figures of 172/5. The 28-year-old was brilliant in the final session, having rattled the England lower order. With a stupendous display, he became only the third West Indian spinner to record a five-for in England in the last 50 years (Roger Harper, 1984 and Chris Gayle, 2004).

Kemar Roach Roach shines in his final spell