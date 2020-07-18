Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana turned 24 on Saturday. Regarded as one of the greatest batswomen of contemporary generation, Mandhana has already scaled new heights in her international career. She is the only women's player from India to be present in both ICC Batting Rankings (ODI - 4 and T20I - 7). We take a look at Smriti Mandhana's splendid feats.

Career Smriti Mandhana in international cricket

In a career spanning over seven years, Mandhana has become India's mainstay opener across formats. So far, she has racked up 2,025 runs from 51 ODIs at an average of 43.08. The phenomenal tally includes 4 tons and 17 fifties. In the shortest format, Mandhana owns 1,716 runs from 75 matches at 25.23. She also has 12 T20I fifties to her name.

2,000 runs Second fastest Indian to score 2,000 ODI runs

In 2019, Mandhana became the second fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in ODIs. She achieved the landmark in the third ODI against West Indies, having played a 74-run knock. Mandhana took 51 innings to reach the 2,000-ODI run mark, fastest by an Indian woman and third fastest overall after Belinda Clark and Meg Lanning. Besides, Shikhar Dhawan reached the landmark in 48 innings.

Run-chases Her record in successful run-chases

Mandhana has spectacular batting record in successful run-chases for India (ODIs). In 18 such matches, she has amassed 967 runs at an incredible average of 69.07. Notably, two of her four tons have been registered in these matches. Among Indian women, she is only behind the great Mithali Raj, who has piled up 2,036 runs at 107.15.

Fastest fifty Fastest T20I fifty by an Indian woman

Last year, Mandhana hammered the fastest fifty for India in women's T20Is. She struck a half century off mere 24 balls in the first T20I against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium. She bettered her own record of a fifty in 25 balls, which she registered against England in 2018. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Sophie Devine holds the record (18 balls).

2018 A breakthrough year for Mandhana in international cricket