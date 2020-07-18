Leeds United will feature in the Premier League next season after earning qualification. The Championship outfit booked their place in England's top-flight football after West Brom lost against Huddersfield. Leeds, who lead the Championship table, have two more games to play in the current season. They are in line to be crowned champions. Here we look at Leeds' terrific season.

Promotion Leeds gain promotion after missing out last season

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has led the Yorkshire side to promotion in his second season in charge. Leeds had finished third in the Championship last season. Leeds looked set to win promotion last season only for back-to-back defeats by Wigan and Brentford to leave them third behind Sheffield United. They suffered a dramatic 4-3 play-off semi-final defeat against Derby to miss out.

Leeds Leeds stay true to their task

This was a season that saw Leeds stay true to their task. They never looked like missing out and avoided mistakes committed in previous seasons. The enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic didn't impact Leeds, who never stayed outside the top two since November 2019. Credit goes to Bielsa for getting the best out of his players. He has assembled a strong squad.

Championship Leeds have been terrific this season

Out of 44 matches, Leeds have won 26, besides 9 draws and 9 losses. Bielsa's side has been compact at the back and has shipped in just 34 goals (lowest). Leeds are one of the three teams in the Championship this season to amass 70 points or more. West Brom and Brentford are in contention to finish second.

Do you know? Leeds seal the deal after a period of 16 years

Leeds were last seen in the 2003-04 season of the Premier League. They had gone on to finish 19th and were relegated alongside Leicester City and Wolves. The side had to wait for 16 years to gain promotion back to the EPL.

Praise He's [Bielsa] is the best manager in the world: Phillips

Leeds mid-fielder Kalvin Phillips praised Bielsa and likened him as the best manager in the world. "It's crazy. When the manager first came in I never thought I would be in this position two years down the line," he told BBC. "He's the best manager in the world. There's no manager I would rather be under than Marcelo Bielsa right now."