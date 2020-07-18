Arsenal are set to face defending champions Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final later tonight. City, who saw Liverpool win the Premier League, won the League Cup this season. They are now looking to retain the FA Cup. City thrashed Arsenal once the Premier League restarted last month and will be aiming to get the job done. Here is the match preview.

Praise Guardiola believes Arteta has created a team spirit at Arsenal

Pep Guardiola praised his counterpart Mikel Arteta. "There is no better person to do the job than Mikel," said Guardiola. "They have team spirit. Mikel has created." Arteta worked as Guardiola's assistant at City before taking his first managerial job at Arsenal. He said Arsenal have a lot of experience and history in the FA Cup and wants his side to go for it.

#ARSMCI Can Arsenal live up to the billing against Man City?

Arsenal will be confident after overcoming champions Liverpool in gameweek 36 of the Premier League season. Arteta has a promising group of players and they seem to be getting his vision into play. Guardiola's side has sealed second position in the league and would want to dominate the proceedings. City boast of a solid record against Arsenal and the Gunners will be tested immensely.

Stat attack Here are the notable stats ahead of the match

Arsenal are playing in their 30th FA Cup semi-final. Four of Arsenal's seven FA Cup goals this season have been scored by players under the age of 21. Arsenal are looking to enter their fourth FA Cup final in seven seasons. Arsenal have lost their past seven meetings with Manchester City in all competitions. The Gunners have scored just twice in this phase.

