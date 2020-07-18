Premier League side Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign £100million-rated Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. United's current trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have been consistent as a front three, however, Sancho is someone United want to bolster their squad further. According to The Sun, Sancho is ready for a Premier League move.

Sancho Sancho is United's primary transfer target

Sancho was terrific for Dortmund in the 2019-20 season. He amassed 20 goals and 20 assists in all competitions. The 20-year-old is United's primary transfer target and is someone who fits the bill of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's vision. If United earn a top-four finish, Sancho will be eager to get a move and be part of an exciting future ahead.

Force Sancho could form a potent attacking force

Besides the promising young front three, United have the experienced Odion Ighalo on loan. He adds a physical presence as a striker. The fast and energetic Daniel James fills up the right-wing. Bruno Fernandes brings creativity at number 10, with Juan Mata offering the versatility both as an attacking mid-fielder and a winger. Sancho could add to the rich quality and dynamism.

Offering What can Sancho offer at United?

The England youngster can fit in perfectly on the right as a winger. He can also play from the left as an inside forward. Sancho is extremely quick, technically sound and makes intelligent moves to unsettle defenses. He is capable of dribbling his way past defenders. Despite being inexperienced, he can make correct decision on the pitch. He can also change his directions quickly.

Dimension With Sancho, United can add more dimension in their play

Solskjaer has seen United score freely of late and Sancho brings that extra bit. With competition for places set to intensify, this can only benefit the club. There is a lot of excitement over the partnership of Fernandes and Paul Pogba in mid-field. If United can get hold of Sancho, they can add more dimension to their ranks.

Transfer news Sancho could be the new number seven for United